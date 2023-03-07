Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stories On Stage Presents DENVER NOIR in April

The performance is Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Stories On Stage Presents DENVER NOIR in April

Stories on Stage presents "Denver Noir" on Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. The virtual performance will be streamed beginning April 6 at 7:00 p.m. and will also be available for viewing any time thereafter.

Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $24 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

All the stories come from the critically acclaimed anthology "Denver Noir," written by 14 notable literary and mystery authors, featuring dark, morally ambiguous stories set in and around Denver,

Betty Hart, Rodney Lizcano and Anne Penner perform stories from contributors Francelia Belton, Manuel Ramos, Mathangi Subramanian and Cynthia Swanson.

"Denver Noir" contributor and editor Cynthia Swanson said, "Fans of noir and Denver devotees alike, I invite you into this journey of our Mile High City, our capital of sunshine and darkness, optimism and anguish.

Celebrating their 22nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.




Atsuko Okatsuka Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 10 & 11 Photo
Atsuko Okatsuka Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 10 & 11
Comedy Works has announced that Atsuko Okatsuka will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch Photo
Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch
March 3 and 4th, Audi presented the U.S. debut of the 2023 Audi activesphere concept vehicle at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Aspen, CO. Audi hosted a weekend-long event with top executives and global leaders including Marc Lichte, Head of Audi Design, Daniel Weissland, Head of Audi North America, and Tara Rush, CMO, Audi of America – to unveil the 2023 Audi activesphere concept vehicle to U.S. audiences. Check out the photos here!
Lakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The D Photo
Lakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The Daniel Kelly Trio
Learn more about what it means to truly “see” when the Lakewood Cultural Center presents “Blind Visionaries,” a captivating musical performance inspired by the works of visually impaired photographers.
SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July Photo
SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July
Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present SMALL TOWN MURDER at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Lakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The Daniel Kelly TrioLakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The Daniel Kelly Trio
March 2, 2023

Learn more about what it means to truly “see” when the Lakewood Cultural Center presents “Blind Visionaries,” a captivating musical performance inspired by the works of visually impaired photographers.
SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in JulySMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July
February 28, 2023

Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present SMALL TOWN MURDER at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4
February 27, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Jessica Kirson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, March 2 - 4.
Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4
February 27, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Steve Rannazzisi will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
DCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 SeasonDCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 Season
February 27, 2023

The DCPA Theatre Company, the regional producing theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will present two world premiere productions for the 2023/24 DCPA Theatre Company season.
share