Stories On Stage Presents DENVER NOIR in April

Stories on Stage presents "Denver Noir" on Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. The virtual performance will be streamed beginning April 6 at 7:00 p.m. and will also be available for viewing any time thereafter.

Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $24 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

All the stories come from the critically acclaimed anthology "Denver Noir," written by 14 notable literary and mystery authors, featuring dark, morally ambiguous stories set in and around Denver,

Betty Hart, Rodney Lizcano and Anne Penner perform stories from contributors Francelia Belton, Manuel Ramos, Mathangi Subramanian and Cynthia Swanson.

"Denver Noir" contributor and editor Cynthia Swanson said, "Fans of noir and Denver devotees alike, I invite you into this journey of our Mile High City, our capital of sunshine and darkness, optimism and anguish.

Celebrating their 22nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.