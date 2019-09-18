Stories on Stage presents "A Little Fright Music" on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave. in Boulder and Sunday, October 20 at 1:30 & 6:30.p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. Single tickets are $15-$28 and available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

The Colorado Chamber Players Quartet (Paul Primus, John Fadial, Barbara Hamilton, Beth Vanderborgh) and Emily Levin (Principal Harp, Dallas Symphony) will perform The Masque of the Red Death by Edgar Allan Poe, as read by Mare Trevathan. John Jurcheck will perform the hilarious "Honeysuckle Cottage" by P.G. Wodehouse, plus there will be several musical interludes and solos by the CCP Quartet and Emily Levin with music by Schulhoff, Mozart, Bartok and Grieg.

One of Denver's finest chamber music ensembles, Colorado Chamber Players is a fully-professional mixed chamber ensemble, delivering intimate, captivating performances of classical music across the Denver area.

Emily Levin is the Principal Harpist with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Bronze Medal Winner of the 9th USA International Harp Competition. Her playing has been praised for its "communicative, emotionally intense expression" and commended for her "technical wizardry and artistic intuition." As a soloist, orchestral musician, and chamber collaborator, Levin brings the harp to the forefront of a diverse musical spectrum, using her instrument to connect with all audiences. Now in her third season with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Emily has also performed as Guest Principal Harp with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Houston Symphony, and regularly appears with the New York Philharmonic.

Learn more at coloradochamberplayers.org

Celebrating their 19th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.





