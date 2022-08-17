Stories on Stage kicks off the 2022-23 Season with The Banned Books Club at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, September 11 at 2 p.m. Virtual performance begins on Thursday, September 15 at 7:00 p.m. and will be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $24 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.

Seth Dhonau, Jose Guerrero and Camryn-Nailah Torres perform stories from challenged books to commemorate Banned Books Week.

In 2021, 1,597 books were challenged or banned in the United States, according to the newest report by the American Library Association. While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available. Banned Books Week is both a reminder of the unifying power of stories and the divisiveness of censorship, and a call to action for readers across the country to push back against censorship attempts in their communities. More at www.ala.org

Now celebrating their 22nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information and tickets go to www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523.

