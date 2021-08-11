Stories On Stage Announces 2021-2022 Season

Along with many others, Stories on Stage has had an incredible journey these past 18 months. The company forged new partnerships to create a complete season of professional live-streamed shows. This allowed Stories on Stage to keep our wonderful actors plying their creative trade and a lower ticket price made the shows more accessible to the community.

Artistic Director Anthony Powell said, "Our audience came with us on this wild ride and the pivot to going virtual created a viewership we had not anticipated. People linked in from all across the U.S. and even as far away as England. Both the subscriber base and single ticket sales grew significantly as a result and our gratitude knows no bounds."

The 2021-2022 Season begins with three virtual/streaming shows from Boulder's Nomad Playhouse. September 17 kicks it off with the suspenseful "Don't Open That Door!" Charles Baxter's "Harmony of the World" is presented on October 22. The November 12 show is based on the age-old adage "What Goes Up, Must Come Down."

Live performances return on December 18 and 19 with "Making Merry" at the Nomad Playhouse and King Center. January 16 marks the return to Su Teatro in Denver and the annual collaboration with Buntport Theater Company in "High School Confidential." We'll look at special people "Living Outside the Box" on February 13. The final installment of the Wild Women Trilogy, "Wildest Women" takes place on March 5 at Nomad Playhouse and March 6 at Su Teatro. April 3 examines generational differences in "X, Y and Z" and the season concludes on May1 with Beatles' hits presented in story and song in "Good Day Sunshine."

Celebrating their 21st Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information and tickets go to www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523.

The 2021 - 2022 Season is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries and Community Foundation of Boulder County.

Tickets are $22 and Season subscriptions for all nine shows are available starting at $150.

All shows will be available for virtual screening and ticket holders will receive a link on the day of performance.

