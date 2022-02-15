Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

From the stage to the silver screen, Steve Rannazzisi has made audiences laugh. Rannazzisi is best known for his seven seasons staring as "Kevin McArthur" and writing on the critically acclaimed FX Network comedy series, The League.

Rannazzisi's second one-hour Comedy Central special, Breaking Dad, was released following his 2013 critically acclaimed special, Steve Rannazzisi: Manchild. Rannazzisi got his first taste of TV success as a cast member on MTV's Punk'd. Since then, he has appeared as a series regular on ABC's Big Day and starred as a lead opposite Heather Locklear in See Jayne Run. Rannazzisi has also appeared on Kitchen Confidential, Samantha Who, State of Romance, Love Bites, Trust Me, Outsourced and his own web series titled Daddy Knows Best.

Along with his flourishing career in television, Rannazzisi is also a prolific stand-up comedian. His stand-up has appeared on Comedy Central's Premium Blend and is featured in the stand-up special Pauly Shore & Friends. On the silver screen, Rannazzisi appeared in the 2009 blockbuster comedy smash hit Paul Blart: Mall Cop. He also appeared in For Your Consideration, a comedy set in the mid-1940s, as well as in the family comedy Imagine That.

Steve Rannazzisi will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, February 24 / 8:00 PM / $28.00

Friday, February 25 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, February 26 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Sunday, February 27 / 7:00 PM / $28.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com