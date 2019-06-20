Stand-up Comic Demetri Martin Brings His Unique Brand Of Comedy To The Wheeler!

Aspen Laugh Festival is pleased to present Demetri Martin, on Thursday, September 19 at 7:30PM. A mainstay in modern comedy, Demetri Martin's signature style can best be described as "deadpan with a twist," often playing his guitar or working cartoons and drawings into his hilarious routine. Tickets are $48 ($42 for Wheeler Wins members) and are on sale now at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO.

Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, writer, actor and director. He began doing standup comedy in New York City, where he worked as a staff writer at Late Night with Conan O'Brien. After working at Conan, Demetri became a regular performer on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

After developing his standup comedy into narrative one-man shows, Demetri won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland for his show, If I. At the Melbourne International Comedy festival his show, Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin won Australia's Barry Award. Demetri has released two standup comedy albums and three hour-long standup comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, Demetri Martin Live (at the time).



Demetri created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin. He has also appeared in feature films and television shows including Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock, Steven Soderbergh's Contagion, Lake Bell's In a World, Fox's "New Girl" and Showtime's "House of Lies" among others.

Demetri's first two books, This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, were both New York Times Bestsellers. His fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. Demetri recently wrote and directed his first feature film, Dean, which won the Founder's Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for best narrative American feature film.

For more information on upcoming performances at the Wheeler, visit www.wheeleroperahouse.com.





