Spend New Year's Eve With Sarah Bockel and Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

With guest artist of Broadway acclaim, Sarah Bockel, Rocky Mountain Repertory Thea-tre will open its doors for a New Year's Eve performance for the fourth year! Sarah re-cently completed a run on Broadway as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musi-cal. Prior to Broadway, she was seen as Carole King across the United States in the National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Sarah's Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre credits include Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables, The Dragon in Shrek and Virginia in Hands on a Hardbody. Sarah has numerous Chicago theatrical credits and now resides in New York City. She is ecstatic to return to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre to ring in the New Year!

Rocky Mountain Rep will open the doors at 8:00pm, December 31st, and Sarah's per-formance will begin at 9:00pm. Revel in the magic of the holiday season in the moun-tains! Enjoy an amazing dinner at one of the Grand Lake eateries, join us for a special show with New Year's Eve party favors and a champagne toast, and then enjoy the Town of Grand Lake fireworks at midnight to welcome in the new year!!

Tickets are still available! Call (970) 627-3421 or visit www.rockymountainrep.com.





