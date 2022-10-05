Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHAKEDOWN STREET to Play Boulder Theater in 2023

or over 30 years, Shakedown Street has been performing the immense catalog of the Grateful Dead.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Shakedown Street will play Boulder Theater on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, October 7 at 10am HERE. Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15.00 day of show.

For over 30 years, Shakedown Street has been performing the immense catalog of the Grateful Dead. The ever-shifting repertoire draws from homegrown idioms steeped in traditional Americana, folk, blues, jazz, and rock and roll, with a healthy dose of the avant-garde. Dig deeper into the songs, their storylines, and the characters inhabiting them, and you'll find enduring tales of murder and intrigue, gamblers and thieves, sinners and saints, tales of everyman, mythic and surreal, blue-collar rhapsodies in a kaleidoscopic tapestry awash in color, sound, and light.

Shakedown Street's own story finds them continuing to play to enthusiastic sold-out audiences, while marching up and down, going around and around their beloved home in the mountains of Colorado. The band happily finds itself in the trusted role of connecting past, present and future Grateful Dead fans with the vital and vibrant energies of improvisational live music. Endlessly fun, exciting, dramatic, uplifting, inspirational. The band and audience in concert. A reset for the soul!

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

