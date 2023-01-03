Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8

Comedy Works has announced that Ryan Kelly will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, January 5 - 8.

Ryan Kelly is a standup comedian from St. Louis, MO. He's gone viral on Tik Tok and Instagram under the handle of Youth Pastor Ryan garnering well over 1 billion views. Whether you're curious how he survived a plane crash or got mistaken for a gang member, his absurd life sure will keep you interested.

If you aren't one of the millions he makes laugh every day, you are sure to be the next.

Join Ryan on Sunday, Jan 8th at 5:00pm for an ALL AGES Family Show!