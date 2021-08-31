Rocky Mountain Rep Opens MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET This Weekend

Pull on those blue suede shoes and join Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre as they open Million Dollar Quartet! Performances begin the weekend of Friday, September 3, 2021 and runs for one month to close October 2nd.

Inspired by the famed Sun Records recording session with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, the show brings to life that legendary night with a score of rock hits including "Blue Suede Shoes", "Fever", "That's All Right", "Sixteen Tons", "Great Balls of Fire", "Walk the Line", "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On", "Who Do You Love", "Matchbox", "Folsom Prison Blues", "Hound Dog", and more. Don't miss this amazing show!

Directed and staged by Jeff Duke, with music direction by Michael Querio, Million Dollar Quartet features P. Tucker Worley as Elvis Presley, Chance Michael Wall as Carl Perkins, Will Lamb as Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam C. Jones as Johnny Cash, Taylor Crousore as Sam Phillips, Patrick Phalen IV as Fluke, Todd Hale as Brother Jay, and Paige Daigle as Dyanne.