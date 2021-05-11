Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rob Schneider Announces Live Colorado Tour, July 15 - 18

All venues will be operating at reduced capacity for social distancing and will be following local Covid-19 safety guidelines. 

May. 11, 2021  

Rob Schneider is heading to the Rocky Mountain Region this summer for a Colorado tour.

The tour kicks off at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Thursday, July 15th at 5pm & 8pm. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 13th at 11am at vilarpac.org.

Next up is Mesa Theatre in Grand Junction, CO on Friday July 16th at 7pm & 9:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14th at 10am at mesatheater.com.

The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO follows on Saturday, July 17th at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14th at 10am at stanleylive.com.

The tour concludes at Comedy Works South in Greenwood Village, CO on Sunday, July 18th at 5pm & 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14th at 10am at comedyworks.com.

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his word-wide standup tour.

Schneider's first Netflix comedy special, "Asian Momma, Mexican Kids," premiered globally on August 11, 2020. Filmed in February, the special gives viewers a look at Schneider's family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. The special ends with a surprise duet performance with Schneider's daughter Elle King.

The three-time Emmy nominated writer for SNL is having the best time of his life, enjoying raising his 7 and 3 year old girls, Miranda and Madeline, with his wife Patricia.


