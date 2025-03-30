Review: SPELLING BEE at Phamaly Theatre Company is P-e-r-f-e-c-t - Perfect!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Phamaly Theatre Company continues to build on its longstanding legacy of not only providing a space for performers with disabilities to thrive, but also delivering theatrical and musical excellence to its audience. Directed by Ben Raanan, their current production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee shines like a beacon for what is possible when accessibility remains a core value. The cast and crew have crafted a delightful, comical production. Generally speaking, I was thoroughly impressed from start to finish. What I appreciated most perhaps is how they expand the given circumstances of the characters. They do not just adapt the show to work for actors with disabilities - the actors lend their disabilities to the characters who take them on in great fashion.

The cast emerges as a strong ensemble, performing as a cohesive unit. There is room for growth, however, in some of the individual performances. Kurt White as Douglas Panch leaves something to be desired. He struggles to give the tumultuous Vice-Principal a point of view. There is a missed opportunity to play around in the unknown of the character. Markus Rodriguez-Intulaksana as Chip Tolentino has similar issues in playing the previous year’s Spelling Bee winner that is convoluted, in part, due to his jock-inspired costume design by Alexandra Ligh. Albeit, Rodriguez-Intulaksana has one of the tougher jobs of making his mid-show solo not seem too out of pocket in what is an established crass comedy.

Junelle Gabrielle Flores is a bit of a mixed bag in her role as Marcy Park. Similarly to Chip, I don’t think the costume design for Marcy works in the character’s favor. Flores, though, is quite strong vocally and equipped with a skilled understanding of how to use her voice. Luke Fish as Leaf Coneybear is rather opposite to my Marcy criticisms. There is a clear character being presented in both the design elements and the delivery, but vocally Fish had some difficulty in blending musically with the ensemble. Still, Fish’s take on Leaf is in some ways fresh; unlike any other Leaf I have seen.

Romy Lopez as Mitch Mahoney and Amy Stewart as Rona Lisa Peretti are the most grounded, delivering theater-veteran performances in their respective roles. They are the Jacks of All Trades in the production; masters of none but better than masters of one. As an audience member, I knew I was in good hands with these two. This only solidifies further when they join the character Olive Ostrovsky in the trio, “The I Love You Song”, and garner uproarious applause. As William Barfee, Eli Schroeder’s portrayal is something less extravagant compared to other takes I have seen on this character. He’s a little softer and more genuine which I found refreshing, but there were some moments where I felt he didn’t capture the nuance of the moment with his delivery. Schroeder sings well, though, and his rendition of “Magic Foot” is clever and thoughtful alongside the rest of the cast.

If I’m handing out the award for Best Supporting Actor, Cass Dunn as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre takes the prize. Dunn is one of two standouts in the cast. Dunn is committed in her deliverance, offering a character that is well thought-out. She takes what is in the script and expands upon the possibilities. Watching her interact with her fellow cast members is one particular highlight in her performance. There is a kind, but lion-hearted nature to it that becomes the underbelly of a character who struggles with being timid. Sam Barrasso as Olive Ostrovsky takes home the Best Actor award. Barrasso is spectacular in the role. Not only does she firmly plant herself in the role, she is one of the main actors who lends her disability to the character, which in turn influences the decisions the actor makes based on those added circumstances. It truly felt like a full circuit connection. Barrasso is also equipped with an incredible voice that she exhibits early on in the show. Knowing what I know of the production, I had high hopes for her 11-o-clock number with Lope and Stewart and suffice to say, Barrasso does not disappoint.



Let me acknowledge the elephant in the room. I started this review rather praise-worthy and then went on to highlight quite a handful of specific critiques. Let me circle back, however, and impress upon you just how much I enjoyed this production. As with most amazing things, the whole package is greater than the sum of its parts. Collectively, their “weaknesses”, if that is what you want to call them, are no match for their strengths. I left the theater delighted and honored to be amongst greatness. Above all, artistic excellence is what I yearn for most, and Phamaly’s cast and crew of Putnam… provide.

