ROSENBERG'S BLOCK PARTY FT. SUNSQUABI is On the Hill Next Month

The event is on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Aug. 23, 2022  
Join in for the inaugural Rosenberg's Block Party featuring SunSquabi with DJ Airwolf, taking over The Hill for a FREE event at the intersection of 13th Street & College. Bring the family for a jam-packed day of live music, games, and food & drink from The Hill's own Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen and Sherry's Soda Shoppe. There will also be a sanctioned beer garden featuring drink tastings for those of age.

The party starts at 4pm, music on the outdoor stage starts at 6:30pm and goes until 10pm.

The fun doesn't stop there! Join us at the Fox Theatre at 10:30pm for the official after party with the OG Garage A Trois: Charlie Hunter, Skerik & Stanton Moore.

Sponsored by Jack Daniel's, Alpine Bank, Upslope Brewing, and Polidori Sausage.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office or online at www.foxtheatre.com.

