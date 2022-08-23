ROSENBERG'S BLOCK PARTY FT. SUNSQUABI is On the Hill Next Month

Join in for the inaugural Rosenberg's Block Party featuring SunSquabi with DJ Airwolf, taking over The Hill for a FREE event at the intersection of 13th Street & College. Bring the family for a jam-packed day of live music, games, and food & drink from The Hill's own Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen and Sherry's Soda Shoppe. There will also be a sanctioned beer garden featuring drink tastings for those of age.

The party starts at 4pm, music on the outdoor stage starts at 6:30pm and goes until 10pm.

The fun doesn't stop there! Join us at the Fox Theatre at 10:30pm for the official after party with the OG Garage A Trois: Charlie Hunter, Skerik & Stanton Moore.

Sponsored by Jack Daniel's, Alpine Bank, Upslope Brewing, and Polidori Sausage.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office or online at www.foxtheatre.com.

