Pueblo's Memorial Hall Will Bring Back Broadway Productions on November 14

Broadway productions are returning to Pueblo's Memorial Hall beginning November 14, The Pueblo Chieftain reports.

The upcoming season will include Cats, Hairspray, and Waitress. Cats will be performed on November 14 at 7pm, Hairspray comes December 7 at 7pm, and Waitress will take place on January 9, 2022 at 4pm.

"Having the stage come back to life is huge," said Broadway Theatre League Pueblo vice president Joey Andenucio. "I always tell my students drama reflects our own personal plight - to have it come back after a year of a severe lack of any human bonding - we are so lucky.

"It brings a lot of different people from different backgrounds together and it will be what we need. We need to get back together as a community," he said.

The league's goal is to sell 1,000 tickets per show and provide free seats to local high school students. A total of 100 students, representing each of the area high schools, will be able to attend each show.

Starting June 21, new season ticket holders can go online to purchase tickets at broadwaytheatreleaguepueblo.com or pueblomemorialhall.com. Season tickets range between $138 and $198 for all three shows. Individual tickets also can be purchased to a specific show.

Read more on The Pueblo Chieftain.