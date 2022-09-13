Photos & Video: First Look at David Byrne & Mala Gaonkar's THEATER OF THE MIND

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Over 75 minutes, you'll move through a series of rooms where you'll participate in thought-provoking neuroscience experiments.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Co-created by Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne* and writer Mala Gaonkar, Theater of the Mind is a new theatrical experience you'll see, feel, taste and hear. Inspired by both historical and current neuroscience research, the show takes you on an immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

Peer behind the curtain of the physical realm and marvel at the wonders of your mind. Follow your Guide as they revisit key moments in their life in a surreal, 15,000-square-foot installation with a group of just 16 audience members.

Over 75 minutes, you'll move through a series of rooms where you'll participate in thought-provoking neuroscience experiments. You'll learn how easily your own senses can deceive you. If perception and memory are both malleable, then perhaps even your identity is less fixed than you think...

Join us for this grand experiment. You may not be who you think you are. But we're all in it together.

Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time.


*Note: David Byrne will not be performing in Theater of the Mind. Your one-of-a-kind experience will place you, your fellow audience members, and your Guide at the center of your journey.

Photo credit: Matthew DeFeo

Theater of the Mind

Lisa Hori-Garcia

Jenna Moll Reyes

donnie l. betts

Annie Barbour


