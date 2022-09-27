Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE RIVER BRIDE Brings Magic To The Arvada Center

The River Bride takes place in the world of Magical Realism, where the line between real-life and fantasy is blurred.

Sep. 27, 2022  

The River Bride follows the great tradition of Latin American folklore and mythology as the second play in a series of three fairy tales written by Orta. Originally premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, this play has since been produced several times by theatres across the country. Jamie Ann Romero, director of the Arvada Center production, starred in that world premiere production in 2016.

"At the time, I had never encountered anything like this play in my career," Romero said. "I was immediately struck by this beautiful, riveting, and heartbreaking love story wrapped up in a folk tale surrounded by the dangerous beauty of the Amazon."

When their father pulls a mysterious man out of the Amazon River, two sisters find themselves torn between love and family. Set in a small Brazilian fishing village, The River Bride takes place in the world of Magical Realism, where the line between real-life and fantasy is blurred.

Photo Credit: Amanda Tipton Photography

The River Bride at the Arvada Center -

The River Bride at the Arvada Center

The River Bride at the Arvada Center

The River Bride at the Arvada Center

The River Bride at the Arvada Center

The River Bride at the Arvada Center

The River Bride at the Arvada Center

