Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DREAMGIRLS At Lone Tree Arts Center

Dreamgirls opens at the Lone Tree Arts Center on October 19 and runs until October 29. Tickets are on sale now!
POPULAR
Undertaking an iconic piece of musical theatre, the Lone Tree Arts Center has tapped a roster of local favorites to lead this production. Helmed by director Kenny Moten (most recently seen directing Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts), Dreamgirls also features music direction by Trent Hines, choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders, and vocal coaching by Mary Louise Lee.
Check out rehearsal photos below!
“Dreamgirls is a show about the pursuit of the American dream and the costs of that pursuit,” says Moten. “I'm most excited to work with the amazing artists both onstage and off to create a spectacular production!”
With a focus on showcasing local talent, this production of Dreamgirls features a majority Colorado-based cast. Having not been seen on local stages for many years, this iconic musical makes a triumphant return that echoes Lone Tree’s return to producing theatre. Moten adds, “Dreamgirls changed the way that the American musical was made and I'm looking forward to bringing that same energy and movement to the Lone Tree audience.”
Dreamgirls opens at the Lone Tree Arts Center on October 19 and runs until October 29. Tickets are on sale now!
Brian Boyd and Lawrence Flowers
Christopher Page-Sanders
Elio Nova-Wolfe, Jalen Gregory, and Micah Blue J. Lawrence
Fairin Moon Hightower, Shena Renee and Cha''rel Wright
Lawrence Flowers with Fairin Moon Hightower, Shena Renee, and Cha''rel Wright
Nathan Petit, Imani Gholson, Noelia Antweiler, and Kong Vang
Videos
|Mamma Mia!
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (10/31-11/05)
|Blues in the Night
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (9/22-10/08)
|Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
|The Revolutionists
Loft Theatre (10/06-10/15)
|Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Cadillac Crew"
Vintage Theatre (10/20-11/26)
|HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
|Human Show
Lyric Theatre (8/11-8/22)
|Authentic Experience Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-5/08)
|9 to 5, The Musical
Music Theatre (N1B95), Imig Music Building (11/09-11/12)
|Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/07-12/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You