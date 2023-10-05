Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DREAMGIRLS At Lone Tree Arts Center

Dreamgirls opens at the Lone Tree Arts Center on October 19 and runs until October 29.  Tickets are on sale now! 

Oct. 05, 2023

Undertaking an iconic piece of musical theatre, the Lone Tree Arts Center has tapped a roster of local favorites to lead this production. Helmed by director Kenny Moten (most recently seen directing Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts), Dreamgirls also features music direction by Trent Hines, choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders, and vocal coaching by Mary Louise Lee.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

“Dreamgirls is a show about the pursuit of the American dream and the costs of that pursuit,” says Moten. “I'm most excited to work with the amazing artists both onstage and off to create a spectacular production!” 

With a focus on showcasing local talent, this production of Dreamgirls features a majority Colorado-based cast. Having not been seen on local stages for many years, this iconic musical makes a triumphant return that echoes Lone Tree’s return to producing theatre. Moten adds, “Dreamgirls changed the way that the American musical was made and I'm looking forward to bringing that same energy and movement to the Lone Tree audience.”

Brian Boyd and Lawrence Flowers

Christopher Page-Sanders

Elio Nova-Wolfe, Jalen Gregory, and Micah Blue J. Lawrence

Fairin Moon Hightower, Shena Renee and Cha''rel Wright

Lawrence Flowers with Fairin Moon Hightower, Shena Renee, and Cha''rel Wright

Nathan Petit, Imani Gholson, Noelia Antweiler, and Kong Vang




