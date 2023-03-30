Photos: First Look at DIRECTOR'S HAVEN 6 at The Den Theatre
Director’s Haven 6 will play March 29 – April 12, 2023 at Haven’s resident home, The Den Theatre.
Haven is thrilled to start off 2023 programming with its annual Director's Haven, now in its sixth year. Featuring three emerging directors, Director's Haven 6 gives directors in the earliest stages of their professional careers a rare opportunity to take risks, hone their crafts and talents and share their vision through a fully staged production of a short play.
See photos below!
Director's Haven 6 will play March 29 - April 12, 2023 at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre (Theatre 2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets (pay-what-you-can) are on sale now at havenchi.org.
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Brown Bird Summer
Brown Bird Summer
Not Enough Oxygen
Not Enough Oxygen
Same Sects
Same Sects
Related Stories View More Denver Stories