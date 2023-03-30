Photos: First Look at DIRECTOR'S HAVEN 6 at The Den Theatre

Haven is thrilled to start off 2023 programming with its annual Director's Haven, now in its sixth year. Featuring three emerging directors, Director's Haven 6 gives directors in the earliest stages of their professional careers a rare opportunity to take risks, hone their crafts and talents and share their vision through a fully staged production of a short play.

See photos below!

Director's Haven 6 will play March 29 - April 12, 2023 at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre (Theatre 2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets (pay-what-you-can) are on sale now at havenchi.org.