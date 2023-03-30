Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at DIRECTOR'S HAVEN 6 at The Den Theatre

Director’s Haven 6 will play March 29 – April 12, 2023 at Haven’s resident home, The Den Theatre.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Haven is thrilled to start off 2023 programming with its annual Director's Haven, now in its sixth year. Featuring three emerging directors, Director's Haven 6 gives directors in the earliest stages of their professional careers a rare opportunity to take risks, hone their crafts and talents and share their vision through a fully staged production of a short play.

See photos below!

Director's Haven 6 will play March 29 - April 12, 2023 at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre (Theatre 2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets (pay-what-you-can) are on sale now at havenchi.org.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Brown Bird Summer

Brown Bird Summer

Not Enough Oxygen

Not Enough Oxygen

Same Sects

Same Sects





