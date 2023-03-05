Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch

The evening of March 4, Audi partnered with Casa Tua for a private dining experience unlike any other.

Mar. 05, 2023  

March 3 and 4th, Audi presented the U.S. debut of the 2023 Audi activesphere concept vehicle at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Aspen, CO. Audi hosted a weekend-long event with top executives and global leaders including Marc Lichte, Head of Audi Design, Daniel Weissland, Head of Audi North America, and Tara Rush, CMO, Audi of America - to unveil the 2023 Audi activesphere concept vehicle to U.S. audiences.

Check out the photos below!

Guests were given VIP access to the Audi FIS Ski World Cup on America's Downhill and enjoyed private reception dinners throughout the weekend.

VIP guests included actors Zoey Deutch and Regé-Jean Page.

The evening of March 4, Audi partnered with Casa Tua for a private dining experience unlike any other. Casa Tua's exceptionally cozy, sophisticated spaces with reclaimed-wood details were a perfect match for the boundary-crossing electric Audi activesphere concept vehicle revealed during the weekend.

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Audi

Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch

Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch
Regé-Jean Page

Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch and Regé-Jean Page

Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch
Regé-Jean Page and Marc Lichte

Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch
Regé-Jean Page



Lakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The D Photo
Lakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The Daniel Kelly Trio
Learn more about what it means to truly “see” when the Lakewood Cultural Center presents “Blind Visionaries,” a captivating musical performance inspired by the works of visually impaired photographers.
SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July Photo
SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July
Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present SMALL TOWN MURDER at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4 Photo
Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4
Comedy Works has announced that Jessica Kirson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, March 2 - 4.
Denver Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Five Points Jazz Festival Vendors Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Five Points Jazz Festival Vendors
Denver Arts & Venues has announced that applications are now open for Five Points Jazz Festival vendors.

More Hot Stories For You


Lakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The Daniel Kelly TrioLakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The Daniel Kelly Trio
March 2, 2023

Learn more about what it means to truly “see” when the Lakewood Cultural Center presents “Blind Visionaries,” a captivating musical performance inspired by the works of visually impaired photographers.
SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in JulySMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July
February 28, 2023

Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present SMALL TOWN MURDER at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4
February 27, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Jessica Kirson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, March 2 - 4.
Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4
February 27, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Steve Rannazzisi will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
DCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 SeasonDCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 Season
February 27, 2023

The DCPA Theatre Company, the regional producing theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will present two world premiere productions for the 2023/24 DCPA Theatre Company season.
share