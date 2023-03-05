Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch

March 3 and 4th, Audi presented the U.S. debut of the 2023 Audi activesphere concept vehicle at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Aspen, CO. Audi hosted a weekend-long event with top executives and global leaders including Marc Lichte, Head of Audi Design, Daniel Weissland, Head of Audi North America, and Tara Rush, CMO, Audi of America - to unveil the 2023 Audi activesphere concept vehicle to U.S. audiences.

Check out the photos below!

Guests were given VIP access to the Audi FIS Ski World Cup on America's Downhill and enjoyed private reception dinners throughout the weekend.

VIP guests included actors Zoey Deutch and Regé-Jean Page.

The evening of March 4, Audi partnered with Casa Tua for a private dining experience unlike any other. Casa Tua's exceptionally cozy, sophisticated spaces with reclaimed-wood details were a perfect match for the boundary-crossing electric Audi activesphere concept vehicle revealed during the weekend.

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Audi