Photo Flash: Little Theatre of the Rockies Presents FIRST DATE!

Jul. 3, 2019  

This comedic Broadway musical paints the picture of every blind date full of first impressions, awkward pauses, and unexpected attractions. First Date by Austin Winsberg, Alan Zachary, and Michael Weiner follows blind date newbie Aaron and serial-dater Casey as they meet for the first time in a bustling New York restaurant. What was supposed to be a relaxed drink by the bar soon turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner.

The two begin swapping stories of exes, family, and interests when their inner critics begin to manifest and give them advice throughout the date. Singing and dancing their way through appetizers, entrees, and potential conversational landmines, can this couple salvage this potentially disastrous date before the evening is over?

Photo Credit: Katrina Stelk

Photo Flash: Little Theatre of the Rockies Presents FIRST DATE!
Ryahn Evers

Photo Flash: Little Theatre of the Rockies Presents FIRST DATE!
Ryahn Evers

Photo Flash: Little Theatre of the Rockies Presents FIRST DATE!
Ryahn Evers

Photo Flash: Little Theatre of the Rockies Presents FIRST DATE!
Ryahn Evers, Vinny Wilson, and Gabriel Adams

Photo Flash: Little Theatre of the Rockies Presents FIRST DATE!
Vinny Wilson

Photo Flash: Little Theatre of the Rockies Presents FIRST DATE!
AnaStasia Kosheyaya and Gabriel Adams



Related Articles View More Denver Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Rachel Bloom Comes to Paramount Theatre
  • Big Blues Band 2019 Colorado Tour Features Mike Zito, B.B. King Horns In Concert At The Lariat
  • Colorado Music Festival's Six-Week Summer Concert Season Launches June 27
  • Photo Flash: First Look At THE WOLVES At Little Theatre Of The Rockies
  • Lucie Silvas Comes To Boulder Theater
  • It's 'Hot Stuff' As Rocky Mountain Rep Opens DISASTER!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup