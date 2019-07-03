Photo Flash: Little Theatre of the Rockies Presents FIRST DATE!

This comedic Broadway musical paints the picture of every blind date full of first impressions, awkward pauses, and unexpected attractions. First Date by Austin Winsberg, Alan Zachary, and Michael Weiner follows blind date newbie Aaron and serial-dater Casey as they meet for the first time in a bustling New York restaurant. What was supposed to be a relaxed drink by the bar soon turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner.

The two begin swapping stories of exes, family, and interests when their inner critics begin to manifest and give them advice throughout the date. Singing and dancing their way through appetizers, entrees, and potential conversational landmines, can this couple salvage this potentially disastrous date before the evening is over?

Photo Credit: Katrina Stelk





