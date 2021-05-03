Pete Lee to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Pete Lee will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark May 7 - 9. Pete Lee's joyful humor comes from his Midwestern roots. He was the first stand-up comedian to get a standing ovation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After making his television debut on Comedy Central's Premium Blend, Pete was selected to perform at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, where he was voted a standout performer. Pete performed on NBC's Last Comic Standing finishing as a semi-finalist and shot his own Comedy Central Half Hour Special.

Pete began producing and editing his own shows for the Internet which led to getting his own web show on MSN.com called New York Minute:30. He was hired to be a writer and cast member on FUSE TV's Video on Trial and the NFL Network's Top 10's. Pete served as a writer and cast member for three seasons on VH1's Best Week Ever.

Pete was a cast member of TruTV's Greatest Ever and he hosted his own segment on Nickelodeon's Nicktoons, called NFL Rush, in co-ordination with the NFL. He's a regular on TruTV's Comedy Knockout and Comedy Central's Roast Battle. Pete also starred in a documentary, titled I Need You to Kill, now available on iTunes and Amazon.

DETAILS:

Friday, May 7 | 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM | $24.00

Saturday, May 8 | 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM | $24.00

Sunday, May 9 | 5:00 PM | $18.00

