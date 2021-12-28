Performance Now Theatre Company Presents NUNSENSE at The Lakewood Cultural Center

Performance Now Theatre Company presents Nunsense January 7 through January 23 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $36 and are available or online at www.performancenow.org or by calling 303-987-7845.

Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally killed fifty-two residents of the Little Sisters of Hoboken convent with her tainted vichyssoise. With the deceased nuns on ice in the deep freeze, the remaining nuns - ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Mary Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert - stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed.

The cast includes Karen Krause (Mother Superior), Nancy Evans Begly (Sister Hubert), Sara Metz (Sister Leo), Katie Reid (Sister Robert Anne) and Colby Resinger (Sister Amnesia).

Dan Goggin's early life experiences, including schooling by Dominican Sisters and his days as a seminarian, influenced him to create his greatest success. Nunsense was one of off-Broadway's biggest commercial successes running a total of 3672 performances. By the time it closed, it had won four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Off-Broadway Musical. Nunsense became an international phenomenon, translated into 21 languages with more than 5000 productions worldwide. Goggin followed it with six sequels, Nunsense 2: The Second Coming, Sister Amnesia's Country Western Nunsense Jamboree, Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical, Meshuggah-Nuns!, Nunsensations: The Nunsense Vegas Revue, and Nunset Boulevard.