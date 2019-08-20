Performance Now Presents RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH at The Lakewood Cultural Center

Performance Now presents " Ring of Fire: the Music of Johnny Cash" September 6-22 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $36 and are available or online at www.performancenow.org or by calling 303-987-7845.



Taken from the songbook of Johnny Cash, this portrait of the Man in Black is a unique musical about love and faith, rowdiness and redemption, struggle and success, and the healing power of home and family. The show features 38 classic hits - including "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," and the title tune -and paints a musical portrait of The Man in Black. Though he is never impersonated, Johnny Cash's remarkable life story is told through a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to a uniquely American legend!

The cast includes Isabella Duran on Guitar, Fiddle, Mandolin, Piano, and Banjo; Eric Weinstein on Piano, Guitar, 12-string Guitar, Banjo, Harmonica; Benjamin Cowhick on Guitar; Parker Goubert on Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar;

Ray Anderson on Bass and Piano and Kurt Ochsner on Drums.

Richard Maltby conceived and directed the only two musical revues to ever win the Tony Award for Best Musical: Ain't Misbehavin' (1978: Tony, N.Y. Drama Critics, Outer Critics, Drama Desk Awards, also Tony Award for Best Director) and Fosse (1999: Tony, Outer Critics, Drama Desk Awards). He was director/co-lyricist for the American version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Song and Dance, (1986) starring Bernadette Peters. He was co-lyricist for Miss Saigon (Evening Standard Award 1990; Tony nomination: Best Score, 1991). He is also well known as a constructor of cryptic crossword puzzles.

Bill Meade began his career as a musician. He has been a featured soloist with numerous orchestras, including the Zurich Philharmonic, Prague Philharmonic, and Jacksonville Symphony. On Broadway, he has been involved with more than 50 musicals. He is a Grammy-nominated record producer with a wide range of theatrical releases to his credit, from Hello, Dolly! with Carol Channing to Elegies by William Finn.





