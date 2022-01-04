Paul Reiser Comes to Comedy Works South, January 14 & 15

Comedy Works has announced that Paul Reiser will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Comedian, actor, television writer, author, and musician Paul Reiser has spent the last 30+ years acting in Oscar and Emmy award-winning movies and TV shows. He was voted one of Comedy Central's "Top 100 Comedians of All Time."

Reiser joined the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things for the series' second season. He currently stars on Chuck Lorre's The Kominsky Method on Netflix, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. The multi-faceted actor also revived one of his most iconic roles in the highly-anticipated return of Mad About You, the long-running hit 90s comedy Reiser co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt.

Reiser was also seen on Red Oaks for three seasons and The Romanoffs. Additionally, Reiser appeared in Fosse/Verdon.

Reiser's book, Couplehood, has sold over two million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times bestseller list. Reiser's second bestseller, Babyhood, features his trademark humorous take on the adventures of being a first-time father, followed by his third bestseller, Familyhood.

