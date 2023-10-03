PINKY PATEL: NEW CROWN, WHO DHIS TOUR is Coming to Newman Center in May

Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment will present PINKY PATEL: NEW CROWN, WHO DHIS TOUR at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30pm. Ticket prices are $30.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $65.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating and a post-show meet and greet.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6th at 10:00am and can be purchased through Click Here or 303-871-7220.

ABOUT PINKY PATEL:

Originally from Illinois, Pinky Patel is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and personality with a fan base of over 5 million. She is best known for her hilarious commentary and viral videos from her glam cave that have garnered over 89 million likes on TikTok. She has worked with brands such as Clorox, Pfizer, Pure Leaf Tea and many more. You can catch Pinky in a city near you on her much-anticipated New Crown Who Dhis Tour.