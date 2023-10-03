PINKY PATEL: NEW CROWN, WHO DHIS TOUR is Coming to Newman Center in May

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $65.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating and a post-show meet and greet.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

PINKY PATEL: NEW CROWN, WHO DHIS TOUR is Coming to Newman Center in May

Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment will present PINKY PATEL: NEW CROWN, WHO DHIS TOUR at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30pm. Ticket prices are $30.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $65.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating and a post-show meet and greet.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6th at 10:00am and can be purchased through Click Here or 303-871-7220.

ABOUT PINKY PATEL:

Originally from Illinois, Pinky Patel is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and personality with a fan base of over 5 million. She is best known for her hilarious commentary and viral videos from her glam cave that have garnered over 89 million likes on TikTok. She has worked with brands such as Clorox, Pfizer, Pure Leaf Tea and many more. You can catch Pinky in a city near you on her much-anticipated New Crown Who Dhis Tour.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
CJRO Launches Big Band Season Sith A Tribute to Chick Corea With Eric Gunnison Photo
CJRO Launches Big Band Season Sith A Tribute to Chick Corea With Eric Gunnison

CJRO launches their big band season with A Tribute to Chick Corea with Eric Gunnison on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. Learn more about the upcoming concert and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Justin Willman Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April Photo
Justin Willman Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April

Outback Presents and Comedy Works Entertainment proudly welcome Justin Willman: Magic For Humans In Person Tour to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, April 6th at 7pm. Learn more about the performance here!

3
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs KEEPING IT SMOOTH With Robert Johnson Next Mont Photo
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs KEEPING IT SMOOTH With Robert Johnson Next Month

The CJRO Jazz Ensemble pays tribute to the era of smooth jazz Friday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. Learn more about the concert here and find out how to get tickets!

4
Matthew Broussard Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, October 5 - 7 Photo
Matthew Broussard Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, October 5 - 7

Matthew Broussard is performing at Comedy Works Landmark from October 5 - 7. Learn about his background as a financial analyst turned comedian and his appearances on shows like The Tonight Show and Conan. Don't miss this heady and self-effacing comedy act!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories on Stage presents "Message in a Bottle"
Dairy Arts Center (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Working, A Musical: A musical from the book by Studs Terkel
Roe Green Theatre (11/03-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Find Your Light (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/07-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf Jr
Find Your Light (12/08-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Cadillac Crew"
Vintage Theatre (10/20-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5, The Musical
Music Theatre (N1B95), Imig Music Building (11/09-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You