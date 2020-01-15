PETER PAN Takes Flight At The Buell Theatre

Colorado Ballet will present Peter Pan with nine performances, January 31 through February 9 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, featuring live music performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra and members of the Colorado Children's Chorale.

The flying effects in Peter Pan are provided by ZFX, Inc.

Colorado Ballet's Peter Pan production is fun for the whole family. The classic story of eternal youth and innocence will take audiences on a high-flying trip to Neverland, where Peter, the Darling children and Tinkerbell go on an adventure and face the villainous Captain Hook.

Tickets range from $30 to $155. Visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG or call Patron Services at 303-837-8888 ext. 2 to purchase tickets.





