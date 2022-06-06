OpenStage Theatre's CYRANO Creates Magic Under The Stars

A sophisticated turn of phrase ... or ... a pretty face? Which will Roxane choose? OpenStage Theatre & Company presents the classic romance Cyrano de Bergerac, by Edmond Rostand, Translated by Brian Hooker, and Adapted and Directed by Judith Allen. The final show in OpenStage's 49th Season, Cyrano is a night of comedy, mistaken identity, and romantic tragedy under the stars.

Larger than life Cyrano-soldier, philosopher, poet, and adventurer-is in love with the resplendent Roxane. Hampered by his self-perceived lack of beauty due to his absurdly large nose, Cyrano offers handsome fellow cadet, Christian, his poetic mastery of language to woo his beloved Roxane. As she falls under the spell of Cyrano's beautiful letters, believing they are coming from Christian's beautiful face, war propels the love triangle beyond whimsical antics into love and heartbreak.

Full of wordplay and swordplay, as well as the most famous nose in history, Cyrano performs in the Park at Columbine Health Systems, located on the northeast corner of Centre Avenue and Worthington Circle in Fort Collins. Bike-in, walk-in, or drive-in. Audiences should bring their own blankets or lawn chairs, as seating is on the grass. Bring a picnic or partake of one of the nightly food trucks. The food truck schedule is available at www.openstagecyrano.com in the Experience Section.

Cyrano de Bergerac plays from June 25 through July 23. All performances start at 7 pm. Visit www.openstagecyrano.com for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance, a pay-what-you-can performance, and FAB Friday, which includes a free beer compliments of Odell Brewing Company.

Tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac are $10-$32. Tickets are available online at www.opentagecyrano.com or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970-221-6730. The box office is open 12 pm-6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

OpenStage Theatre's Season Sponsors are KRFC, John & Anne Blair, Odell Brewing Company, Avogadro's Number, FoCo Food Trucks, and Brys Scotland. The Producing Sponsor for Cyrano de Bergerac is Columbine Health Systems and the Supporting Sponsor is Poudre Pet & Feed. Grant support is provided by the Downtown Development Authority, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, OtterCares: Dollars for Doers Grant Recipient, and the National Endowment for the Arts.