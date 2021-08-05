OpenStage Theatre Returns to The Spotlight For Its 49th Season

When the pandemic hit in early 2020, OpenStage Theatre & Company began its Fight for Art, Culture and Community and to stay alive and thrive. Now OpenStage will once again bring up the curtain for its 49th Season with four Essential and two etcetera productions.

OpenStage's Essential shows feature rich, fully imagined theatrical experiences to captivate hearts and minds in the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre and outside in the Park at Columbine Health Systems, and its etcetera shows offer raw, real and honest theatre in intimate, found spaces. Essential Season Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express By Ken Ludwig Directed by Bruce K.

Freestone October 30 - November 27, 2021, Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre It's 1934. Snow is falling. What starts as a luxurious journey becomes the scene of a murder in the blink of an eye. Murder on The Orient Express is the clever and quick-witted adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous mystery that will keep you asking, "Whodunit?"

Sense & Sensibility By Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Noah Racey January 15 - February 12, 2022, Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre Jane Austin's classic tale of the Dashwood sisters gets a spirited update from a fresh female playwright. Full of humor and bold theatricality and highlighted by original music and movement, Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressure. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Hedwig & The Angry Inch Book by John Cameron Mitchell, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask Directed by Sydney Parks Smith March 26 - April 23, 2022, Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre Winner of four Tony Awards, Hedwig and The Angry Itch is a cabaret, a rock 'n roll gig and a stand-up act rolled into a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. An adult, thought-provoking musical about the quest for individuality, love and acceptance.

Cyrano de Bergerac By Edmond Rostand, Translated by Brian Hooker Directed and Adapted by Judith Allen June 25 - July 23, 2022, outside in the Park at Columbine Health Systems Full of wordplay and swordplay, as well as the most famous nose in history, Brian Hooker's translation of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac is a night of love, mistaken identity and romantic tragedy under the stars. Walk in, bike in or drive in! Featuring nightly food trucks.

Etcetera Season Cry It Out By Molly Metzler Directed by Bryn Frisina September 3 - September 18, 2021, outside at OBC Wine Project by Odell Brewing Company Three new mothers, three different backgrounds, one shared struggle, Cry It Out is a comedy with dark edges about the power of female friendship, motherhood and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

The Christians By Lucas Hnath Directed by Jack Krause May 20 - June 11, 2022, Location TBA Today is the 20th anniversary of Pastor Paul's church. From a storefront to a congregation of thousands, this should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundation he has built for his flock. The Christians by Lucas Hnath is a big-little play about faith in America a?' and the trouble with changing your mind.

Season tickets range from $80 to $200 and individual tickets range from $22-$45. Tickets are available at openstage.com/events or 970.221.6730.