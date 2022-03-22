Northglenn Arts Announces PRESENTS Summer Performances

Northglenn Arts Presents, north metro's premier professional performance series, celebrates the summer of 2022 with four shows at the Parsons Theatre, 1 E. Memorial Pkwy. Presents will feature the strings of Colorado Symphony's Mendelssohn's Octet; an evening of classic jazz at Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Sextet's Sass, Swingin' and Standards featuring Marion Powers; a celebration of dance from India with IndianRaga @ the Rockies; and a sizzling evening of jazz with Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Sextet's Hot Latin Jazz, Celebrating the Music of Cuba and Brazil!

On May 19, the Colorado Symphony performs in what Conrad Wilson summarized as: "Its youthful verve, brilliance and perfection make it one of The Miracles of nineteenth-century music." The String Octet in E-flat major, Op. 20, was written by the 16-year-old Felix Mendelssohn during the fall of 1825 and written for four violins, two violas, and two cellos, and ended up creating a new chamber music genre.

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra shares an evening of classic jazz tunes on June 3, including familiar standards and a revisioning of songs created by artistic director, Drew Zaremba. The event showcases artist Marion Powers, a six-time DownBeat Award-winning jazz vocalist, whose dynamic improvisation skill, and fresh and modern arranging style, keep her in high demand from coast to coast.

Based out of Boston, MA, IndianRaga has revolutionized the centuries old music and dance of India by making it accessible and enjoyable for anyone new to the traditional artforms. The group shares their performances on June 11.

The summer Presents season ends with Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra returning on July 15 for Hot Latin Jazz, Celebrating the Music of Cuba and Brazil! The concert features some of the finest jazz musicians in the area and will honor the history and heritage of these culturally rich countries.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are open to all age groups. Ticket pricing is $20-25 for adults and $18-23 for youth, senior & military, $15 for groups and can be purchased online at NorthglennArts.org or by calling the box office at 303.450.8888. Northglenn Arts Presents is sponsored by the Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation, SCFD, and Colorado Creative Industries.

In addition, Northglenn Arts is excited to announce the free summer concert series & free summer movies line-up happening on Festival Lawn every Wednesday night in June and July. The Hot Sounds of Summer concerts, starting each night at 6:30 p.m., will feature regional talent including:

June 1 - Wendy Woo

June 8 - The Guerilla Fanfare Brass Band

June 15 - Hot Lunch Band

June 22 - Christine Alice and the Chords

June 29 - Espresso!

July 6 - Soul School

With the summer movies beginning the last night of concerts and running until the end of July, each evening at dusk folks are invited to join on Festival Lawn for:

July 6 - Ghostbusters Afterlife (shown with Spanish subtitles)

July 13 - Sing 2

July 20 - Disney's Encanto

July 27 - Jungle Cruise

Two more free summer events hosted by Northglenn Arts are the Teddy Bear Picnic on June 16, featuring the band Animal Farm, and BETC's Amelia's Big Idea on July 21. Teddy Bear Picnic is an annual gathering for pre-K to early elementary kids and their favorite stuffed pals. Amelia's Big Idea is an hour-long theatre-for-young-audiences musical about building communities, perfect for grades pre-K to 5 and their families. Both events start at 10 a.m. on Festival Lawn.