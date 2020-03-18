Nobide + Birocratic Performance Postponed at the Fox Theatre

Fox Theatre has released the following statement about the Nobide + Birocratic performance previously scheduled for April 11th:

With the concern of general health safety, we apologize that we must postpone the Nobide + Birocratic performance on April 11th at the Fox Theatre.

The new date will be September 12, 2020. All tickets from April will be honored. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase if you can't make it. Thank you for understanding.





