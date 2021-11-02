Nimesh Patel Comes to Comedy Works This Week

Nimesh Patel is a comedian and Emmy-nominated writer based in New York City, where he has performed standup comedy for 10+ years. He is currently a writer on NBC's late night show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

In stand-up, he is a regular at New York's famed Comedy Cellar, has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and has opened for Chris Rock & Aziz Ansari.

His first writing job came after Chris Rock saw him perform stand-up and hired him directly to write for The Academy Awards in 2016. Since then, he has written for Saturday Night Live, The White House Correspondent's Dinner, and was a producer for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Nimesh Patel will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Friday, November 5 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday, November 6 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Sunday, November 7 / 7:00 PM / $25

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com or call 303-595-3637.