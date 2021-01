Nightlife Photographer Shadows Gather Announces Exhibition at Dateline Contemporary Art Gallery

The photographer known for her compelling portraits of Denver's counterculture, Shadows Gather , is showcasing her work in a gallery setting for the first time in her solo exhibition entitled 2019-2020, on display February 5th - March 13th at Dateline Contemporary Art Gallery with a special artist reception February 5th. Her original Fuji Instax photos will be on display along with a collection of her most iconic photos blown up and enlarged in a way that captures the details. From the scratches, lipstick smudges, and dirt from the alley, these photos capture a historic moment in time. Her solo show will become part of Denver's greater Month of Photography , a biennial festival happening in March of 2021 that celebrates the art of photography through public exhibitions and events across the region.

Shadow was birthed from the dark glimmer of Denver's alternative scene that coalesces goth, punk, drag, and LGBTQ counterculture. While Shadow lurked in the scene for years, she finally decided to capture it on a lark with her Fuji Instax Neo Classic Mini. Shadow's secret: "I'm on a quest to find the most interesting, beautiful, colorful people possible. If I find them, I'll never be bored or boring."

"Shadow shows us the wonders of the dark side," reads a recent feature in New Skin Magazine. Replete with outlandish attire, fascinating fashions, and authentic emotion, her subjects showcase the beautiful and phantasmagorical spectrum of humanity. Some are simply vignettes of people with whom Shadow shared a drink or a special moment.

"It's not just about the photos," says Shadow. "it's about the interaction, the party, the doorman, band, performer.... It's a memory worth saving."

Shadow uses lighting from an iPhone flashlight-a technique that is controversial to some photographersgives her photos a characteristic gleam. She's often trailed by her own photographer, creating a meta experience for Shadow fans. She always takes two instant photos: one for herself, and one to give to her subject to commemorate the experience. No doubt countless Shadow fans have their portraits mounted on their walls, a physical memento of the night they shared.