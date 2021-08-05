New Dates Announced For FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at Vintage Theatre in Aurora

Vintage Theatre Productions announces August 13 through August 29 as the new dates for the live performance of "Five Guys Named Moe." Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Saturday August 21 at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 29 at 2:30 & 6:30 p.m. at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 - $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

Nomax is broke and his girl is gone. In the wee hours of the morning, he's drinking and listening to the radio when five guys (all named Moe) suddenly appear. They teach Nomax how to shake off the blues and live life to the fullest.

Michael Bateman (Big Moe), Josiah Peters (Eat Moe) and Brandon Metoyer (Nomax) return to Vintage having last been seen in "The Scottsboro Boys." Making their Vintage stage debut are Kenyan Bernard (No Moe), Jalen Gregory (Four Eyed Moe) and Ronald McQueen (Little Moe).

The music of R&B pioneer, songwriter and saxophonist Louis Jordan, whose new slant on jazz paved the way for rock and roll in the 1950s, drives this exuberant celebration with songs that include Is You Is, or Is You Ain't My Baby, Let the Good Times Roll, and Caldonia.

