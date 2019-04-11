Nate Bargatze Adds Second Show at Paramount Theatre

Comedian, actor & writer Nate Bargatze is kicking off his "Good Problem to Have" tour following the release of his latest stand-up comedy special, "The Tennessee Kid," which is now streaming globally on Netflix. Click here to watch: https://www.netflix.com/title/81002880. The "Good Problem to Have" tour will head to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, September 7th. A 2nd show has been added at 9:30pm due to demand. Tickets are $35.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Thursday, April 11th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com or charge by phone at 866-461-6556. Starting Monday, April 15th tickets will also be available for purchase at the Pepsi Center Box Office and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office, or Paramount Theatre box office (event days only

About Nate Bargatze: Nate's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Nate was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Nate was featured in Esquire as a 'Best New Comedian' by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's 'Comedians to Watch' in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's '50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015. His debut one hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, "Yelled at by a Clown," which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

For more information on Nate Bargatze, including "Good Problem to Have" tour dates and tickets, visit www.natebargatze.com





