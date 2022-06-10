Monty Franklin Comes to Comedy Works South This Month

Monty Franklin is an Australian-born stand-up comedian and actor based in Los Angeles. He headlines all over the world and is currently touring the US. He also opens for Rob Schneider and Joe Rogan.

Monty appears in Netflix's Real Rob which is now going into it's 3rd season and he has had roles on FOX's New Girl, HULU's Becoming Bond and Hollywood Darlings.

Monty has performed live for Channel 10's The Circle, Foxtel's Stand Up Australia, and specials - The Best Of Stand Up Australia and Comedy Gold.

Monty is currently set to star in his first feature film that he co-wrote with Rob Schneider and John Cleese - The Great Emu War, filming in Australia in 2022. It also stars Schneider, Cleese, Rhys Darby and Jim Jefferies.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Monty Franklin will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Friday, June 17 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $23.00

Saturday, June 18 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $23.00

Sunday, June 19 / 3:00 PM / $8.00 - $15.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.