Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mo Alexander Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Performances are   September 22 - 25.

Register for Denver News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Mo Alexander Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

When Mo Alexander hits the stage, it's clear that you're in the hands of a man who knows what he's doing. With comedy influences such as Bill Hicks, Paul Mooney, and Richard Pryor, Mo combines intelligence and debauchery into a product that is just as funny as it is important.

In September of 2019, Mo Alexander made history by becoming the first comedian ever to record an album at the world famous Sun Studio in Memphis, TN. - Mo Possum Blues.

In 2003 he was given his own Las Vegas show, "The Mo Funny Show" at the Casino Royale.

He made his way through the ranks to become a semi-finalist in both the San Francisco Comedy Competition (2012) and the Seattle Comedy Competition (2013) and has been a headliner at a number of comedy festivals.

Mo Alexander takes all of life's absurdities and creates a night of hysterical laughter. Not for the faint of heart or mind! Watching Mo Alexander is a night of hilarity and mischief that one won't soon forget. He always tries to leave you with the underlying message," I'm trying to save the world, one comedy show at a time." After a night with Mo, you realize that not only were you entertained, you're changed. You have a mission: "Slap the stupid!"

Comedy Works has announced that Mo Alexander will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, September 22 / 8:00 PM / $16.00

Friday, September 23 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, September 24 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Sunday, September 25 / 7:00 PM / $16.00


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


HELLBOY Screening With Ron Perlman Announced At Paramount Theatre, December 17HELLBOY Screening With Ron Perlman Announced At Paramount Theatre, December 17
September 19, 2022

Comedy Works Entertainment presents A LIVE CONVERSATION WITH RON PERLMAN PLUS A SCREENING OF HELLBOY at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, December 17th at 7:00pm.
UNCO Faculty And Composer Edward W. Hardy To Present The DAY OF ART In Northern ColoradoUNCO Faculty And Composer Edward W. Hardy To Present The DAY OF ART In Northern Colorado
September 19, 2022

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship will present an all-day event that features music, visual arts, theatrical, and cabaret performances by current students attending the University of Northern Colorado. DAY OF ART is a student-produced showcase of performances and exhibits from UNCO's College of Performing and Visual Arts.
Show Added For THE PRINCESS BRIDE At Paramount TheatreShow Added For THE PRINCESS BRIDE At Paramount Theatre
September 16, 2022

Comedy Works Entertainment presents THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, December 10th, 2022.
Photos: Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At Arvada CenterPhotos: Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At Arvada Center
September 16, 2022

How long does “Happily Ever After” last? This fall the Arvada Center honors the late, great Stephen Sondheim with a unique take on his immensely popular musical, Into the Woods. See photos from the production!
The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities to Present THE RIVER BRIDE This MonthThe Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities to Present THE RIVER BRIDE This Month
September 16, 2022

The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will begin its 2022-2023 Black Box Theatre season with a production of The River Bride by Marisela Treviño Orta, a haunting and evocative play that brings a Brazilian folk tale to life. September 30 - Nov 6, 2022.