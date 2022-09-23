Mike E. Winfield Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Week

You can currently see Mike E. Winfield on this season of America's Got Talent where he wow'd the judges to a standing ovation and 4 yes's.

After making his debut on The Late Show with David Letterman, he's gone on to film two separate one hour stand-up comedy specials, one on Amazon Prime and another on YouTube. He also has a fresh new half hour on the Dry Bar Comedy App.

You might recognize him as the warehouse worker on Season 8 of NBC's The Office or from the big screen in his feature Pimp, in which he starred opposite Keke Palmer and the late DMX, as well as Ball Buster and Satanic Panic. Winfield took first place at the 2019 NBC Diversity.

Winfield takes everyday life and creates original bits that has audiences across America wondering, "Does he live with us?" Don't miss the opportunity to catch the almost family friendly comedian taking the world by storm.

Comedy Works has announced that Mike E. Winfield will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, September 29 / 8:00 PM / $16.00

Friday, September 30 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, October 1 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00