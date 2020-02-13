Lottery Details Announced for RENT 20th Anniversary Tour Stop at The Buell Theatre

Seats in the first rows of the orchestra for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' engagement of RENT 20TH Anniversary Tour will be available for $20 each through an in-person lottery at The Buell Theatre Box Office. RENT returns for five performances only, February 28 through March 1.

HOW TO ENTER:

Two hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at The Buell Theatre Box Office will have their names placed in a lottery drum.

Thirty minutes later, names are drawn for the opportunity to purchase up to two (2) tickets at $20 each. Cash only.

Lottery is in-person only at The Buell Box Office.

Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets.

Only one entry is allowed per person.

Tickets are subject to availability.

The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

About Rent

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT is winner of the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 20th anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour is produced by Work Light Productions whose other touring productions include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Bandstand, and the upcoming tour of the TONY award winning musical Ain't Too Proud.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is one of the nation's largest non-profit theatre organizations. We engage and inspire through the transformative power of live theatre. Last season the DCPA engaged with 941,887 visitors, generating a nearly $175 million economic impact in ticket sales alone. Follow the DCPA on social media @DenverCenter and through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts News Center. The DCPA Broadway season is generously sponsored by UCHealth and United Airlines. Media sponsorship is provided by The Denver Post and CBS4. Denver Center for the Performing Arts is supported in part by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).

Please be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts - denvercenter.org - is the ONLY authorized ticket provider for RENT in Denver. Ticket buyers purchasing tickets from a ticket broker or any third party run the risk of overpaying and/or purchasing illegitimate tickets. Patrons should be aware that the DCPA is unable to reprint/replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance if they purchase from a ticket broker or any third party. Patrons found in violation of the DCPA Ticket Purchase and Sale Terms and Policies may have all of their tickets cancelled.





