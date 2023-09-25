Lone Tree Arts Center Returns To Professional Theatre With The Iconic Musical, DREAMGIRLS

Marking a return to a celebrated and beloved tradition, the Lone Tree Arts Center produces the iconic musical Dreamgirls this fall. Featuring a creative team stacked with acclaimed local talent, this production is the first theatrical event produced in Lone Tree since Beehive: The 60s Musical in 2019.

Undertaking an iconic piece of musical theatre, the Lone Tree Arts Center has tapped a roster of local favorites to lead this production. Helmed by director Kenny Moten (most recently seen directing Miss Rhythm - The Legend of Ruth Brown for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts), Dreamgirls also features music direction by Trent Hines, choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders, and vocal coaching by Mary Louise Lee.

As a musical that features a predominantly BIPOC cast, it was imperative to the Lone Tree Arts Center that the creative team for this production bring their experiences and background to the process.

"Dreamgirls is a show about the pursuit of the American dream and the costs of that pursuit," says Moten. "I'm most excited to work with the amazing artists both onstage and off to create a spectacular production!"

Following Beehive in 2019, the Lone Tree Arts Center staff along with City of Lone Tree leadership decided to pause and consider the most financially feasible ways in which theatrical events can be produced. While past productions were successful in their critical and audience reception, the financial side of producing theatre requires careful examination to be strategic and fiscally responsible.

Now with this return to producing, the stage is set for the Lone Tree Arts Center to resume its tradition of creating theatrical events that audiences and critics love. The record speaks for itself - in a short time producing theatre, Lone Tree shows have received multiple Henry Awards, the local theatre awards given out by the Colorado Theatre Guild. From Best Musical for Evita to multiple acting and design awards, the caliber of talent that performs on the Lone Tree stage has been well established.

With a focus on showcasing local talent, this production of Dreamgirls features a majority Colorado-based cast. Having not been seen on local stages for many years, this iconic musical makes a triumphant return that echoes Lone Tree's return to producing theatre. Moten adds, "Dreamgirls changed the way that the American musical was made and I'm looking forward to bringing that same energy and movement to the Lone Tree audience."

