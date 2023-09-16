Local Singers Collaborate With Youth Musicians at Boettcher Concert Hall

Celebrate student musicians at a collaborative performance by three of the area's premier performing arts organizations. Nine opera singers from Central City Opera join the young choral and orchestral musicians of the Performing Arts Academy (PAA) and Denver Young Artists Orchestra (DYAO) to perform the Fountain of Youth concert at Boettcher Concert Hall on September 24, 2023, at 2:30 pm.

Doors open at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students and teachers. Buy online at the link below. You may also call 303-623-7876 to purchase tickets over the phone.

“Central City Opera is thrilled to join forces with both of these exceptional youth arts organizations, bridging the past to our present and our future through the magic of music," said Scott Finlay, Interim Chief External Affairs Officer.



The first half of the program will feature Jennifer Higdon's Cold Mountain Suite, a new concert piece from her opera which was co-commissioned by the Denver Young Artists Orchestra, as well as Respighi's Fountains of Rome. In the second half, enjoy operatic and Broadway favorites including works by Puccini, Verdi, Bizet, Bernstein, and more!

Featuring:

Christie Conover, soprano

Kim Stanish, mezzo-soprano

Eric Botto, tenor

Chelsea Grace, soprano

Armando Contreras, baritone

Logan Contreras, mezzo-soprano

Daniel McDonnall, tenor

Michael Leyte-Vidal, bass-baritone

Oliver Poveda, bass

About Central City Opera

Founded in 1932, Central City Opera is the fifth oldest professional opera company in the country and is renowned for its exquisite world-class productions, the competitive and robust Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program, and creative educational and community engagement activities. Its summer festival, only 35 miles west of Denver, takes place at 8,500 feet above sea level in the Colorado mountain town of Central City, where the company owns and maintains 27 Victorian-era properties, including the intimate 550-seat jewel box opera house built in 1878. For information, visit the link below. For tickets, email boxoffice@centralcityopera.org or call (303) 292-6700.

About The Denver Young Artists Orchestra

Founded in 1977 with the support of the Denver Symphony Orchestra, the award-winning Denver Young Artists Orchestra has been the premier option for aspiring young musicians in the front range for over 45 years. Now operating as an educational affiliate to the Colorado Symphony, the organization's three orchestras, educational workshops, and after-school Tune Up violin classes train over 250 students, ages seven to twenty-three, from more than 100 schools across Colorado. DYAO performs throughout the Denver metro with large scale, collaborative, and outreach performances. Members of the orchestras graduate into conservatories and universities across the country including Brown University, The Eastman School of Music, Harvard University, The Juilliard School, Stanford University, and Yale University. Alumni who continued on to professional music careers are found in many major orchestras across the country including the Atlanta Symphony, Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Colorado Symphony, and Metropolitan Opera. To learn more, visit dyao.org.

About Performing Arts Academy

Founded in 2006 by Dr. James Ramsey, the Performing Arts Academy (PAA) is a nonprofit organization that creates community, builds character and inspires excellence through performing arts education by bringing the transformative power of performing arts to all. PAA is an inclusive community that provides performing arts opportunities for students ages 3 to young adults in the south Denver metro area. Through high quality classes, camps, workshops, and productions, PAA focuses on building a student's self-confidence and self-esteem allowing them to become a better version of themselves while fostering a community that values individual differences and kindness. Additionally, PAA also offers Financial Aid support and outreach programming that serves low-income students in Title 1 schools. For more information regarding tickets, programming and support, please visit www.paacolorado.org.