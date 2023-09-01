Lil Rel Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square

Performances run September 7-9.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Lil Rel Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square

Milton “Lil Rel” Howery is a West Side Chicago native actor, comedian, writer and producer. Known for breakout roles in The Carmichael Show, as well as in the Oscar-winning horror film Get Out. Howery has become a comedic staple in Chicago and a rising star nationally.  His hilarious storytelling has allowed him to become an increasingly iconic personality.

In early 2016 Netflix released Rel’s first stand-up special Kevin Hart Presents: Lil Rel: RELevent, to which he has followed with two acclaimed HBO comedy specials, Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw and I said it. Y’all thinking it. Howery has also maintained a strong film career, winning “Best Comedic Performance” at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards for his role in Get Out, as well as landing roles in Free Guy, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the Oscar-winning film Judas and the Black Messiah.

Howery continues to rise while giving back to his community. He’s lent his talents to causes such as America’s National Night Out Against Crime, a community police-awareness event, as well as speaking up at numerous 2020 protests, honoring George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery among others. He is also a loving father of three.

Comedy Works has announced that Lil Rel will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday September 7 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Friday September 8 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $35.00

Saturday September 9 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00




