LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Series Continues This Month

Tune in Sunday, November 22that 4:00 MT.

The last event for the year for the Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series is Sunday, November 22that 4:00 MT.

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company has been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Twice a month on Zoom Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs bringing together talent from all over the world.

They are live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre or by emailing writingcoachsf@gmail.com to access the Zoom link. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. Program info is as follows:

Old F**ks

by Donald Steven Olson (NY)

Directed by Cedric Hill (NJ) with Edward Kimak (San Francisco) and Bill Koch Jr. (NY).

A gay man in his 60s comes to visit his old friend of the same age, on a special anniversary.

The Winner of Seven Gold Medals

by Ken Green (Boston, MA)

Directed by Duchess Dale (Santa Fe, NM) with Andee Baker (Santa Fe, NM) and Dillon Feldman (New York, NY).

A mother and son touch on a pivotal moment in their lives with a discovery made while cleaning out the attic.

Faking Glory

by Allie Costa (Los Angeles, CA), Directed by Aaron Leventman (Santa Fe, NM) with Guy Dunphy (Santa Fe, NM) and Zoe Margolis (Santa Fe, NM).

Carlos, a high school senior, is nominated for Homecoming Queen as a prank, but he's determined to go to the dance anyway. Meanwhile, his best friend Marija is going through an identity crisis of her own.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You