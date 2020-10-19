Josh Wolf Comes to Comedy Works South Next Month

Performances will take place November 5 - 7.

Josh Wolf will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Josh Wolf is a comedian, actor and NY Times Bestselling author best known for his work as a round table guest and writer on E!'s Chelsea Lately and After Lately. He has become one of the most sought-after personalities in comedy.

Josh starred on and hosted CMT's first original late-night comedy series, The Josh Wolf Show, which aired for one season. He hosted Shark After Dark, which aired during "Shark Week" on The Discovery Channel, as well as Discovery's late-night series Naked After Dark, which recapped each Naked and Afraid episode.

Most recently, in his time off from touring, Josh has been doing a weekly podcast with Freddie Prinze Jr., called Prinze and The Wolf. In addition to that, Josh has experienced exponential growth on his YouTube page due largely in part to his 2019 stand-up special, Father of The Year, bringing his subscriber count to 1 million and counting.

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.

