Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7

Josh Johnson was a writer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and is a former writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7

Comedy Works has announced that Josh Johnson will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, January 5 - 7

Josh Johnson was a writer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and is a former writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made his late-night debut. Johnson is Comedy Central's 'most watched comedian ever' with 40M+ views to date across their platforms.

Johnson performs at clubs, colleges, and festivals around the world, and was named New York's Funniest Comic at Carolines during the 2018 New York Comedy Festival. Currently, Johnson also performs with Trevor Noah on his Back to Abnormal tour.

Comedy Central released Johnson's first hour-long special #(Hashtag) in June 2021, and he taped his second hour-long special at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles in May 2022. Josh dropped two albums in 2022 - Channel Black and Some of the Best of The Josh Johnson Show, Vol. 1, and is co-host of two podcasts, The Josh Johnson Show (with fellow stand-up Logan Nielsen) and Hold Up (with Daily Show colleague Dulcé Sloan). His podcast The Josh Johnson Show releases weekly.




In the month of December I was part of a staged reading of a student written musical, Mary Shelley, through the Sandbox Student Series at the University of Colorado Boulder. The musical was written by a CU student and follows the life of Mary Shelley, mother of science fiction and author of Frankenstein.
Burnout hit me hard at the end of this semester. Having to go back to school for two weeks after Thanksgiving and before winter break felt impossible. I had just been at home doing nothing for a week and now I was expected to jump right back into final projects and studying for final exams, but I really wanted to end my semester strong.
Matt Iseman will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark to ring in the New Year.
Comedy Works has announced that ISMO will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square: 

