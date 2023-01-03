Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7

Comedy Works has announced that Josh Johnson will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, January 5 - 7

Josh Johnson was a writer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and is a former writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made his late-night debut. Johnson is Comedy Central's 'most watched comedian ever' with 40M+ views to date across their platforms.

Johnson performs at clubs, colleges, and festivals around the world, and was named New York's Funniest Comic at Carolines during the 2018 New York Comedy Festival. Currently, Johnson also performs with Trevor Noah on his Back to Abnormal tour.

Comedy Central released Johnson's first hour-long special #(Hashtag) in June 2021, and he taped his second hour-long special at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles in May 2022. Josh dropped two albums in 2022 - Channel Black and Some of the Best of The Josh Johnson Show, Vol. 1, and is co-host of two podcasts, The Josh Johnson Show (with fellow stand-up Logan Nielsen) and Hold Up (with Daily Show colleague Dulcé Sloan). His podcast The Josh Johnson Show releases weekly.