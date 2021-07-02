Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Josh Blue Adds 5th Show at Comedy Works South, July 8

Josh exploded onto the national comedy scene by capturing the attention of the country as the winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing.   

Jul. 2, 2021  

Comedy Works has announced that Josh Blue will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Perhaps best known as the comedian who puts the cerebral in Cerebral Palsy, Josh Blue centers much of his self-deprecating act around his disability. He exploded onto the national comedy scene by capturing the attention of the country as the winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

Following his groundbreaking win on NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to a well-established and sought-after headliner. 2018 saw Josh make his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon followed by a coveted appearance at the prestigious JFL comedy festival in Montreal.

Most recently, Josh released his fifth one-hour comedy special titled Broccoli. Josh continues to spread laughter and breaking down stereotypes of those with disabilities one sarcastic and thought-provoking joke at a time.

Josh is also competing on the new season of America's Got Talent.

Visit ComedyWorks.com for more information.


