Jon Lovitz Comes to Comedy Works South This Week

Emmy nominated, Jon Lovitz is one of the best-known names in comedy for his work over the past 30 years. Jon Lovitz is most recognized from his time on Saturday Night Live.

He has appeared in many films like The Wedding Singer, The Benchwarmers, and Rat Race. Jon's done voice acting for TV shows such as The Simpsons and The Critic. He has appeared on Last Comic Standing, Friends, Seinfeld, and competed on The New Celebrity Apprentice.

Jon's humor is unique, which is attributable to his quirky personality, and he is sure to entertain.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Jon Lovitz will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, April 28 / 7:30 PM / $32.00

Friday, April 29 / 7:15 PM / $32.00

Saturday, April 30 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Advance tickets available.