John Caparulo to Play Comedy Works South, September 30 - October 2

Comedy Works has announced that John Caparulo will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Cap, as he's known by his friends and fans, has made multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Blue Collar Comedy: The Next Generation, and as a standout performer in Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show. Cap appeared over 150 times as a panelist on Chelsea Handler's Chelsea Lately, during its 7-year run. He also appeared as part of Ron White's Salute to The Troops on CMT, a network on which he became well-known as the host of the surprisingly hilarious show Mobile Home Disaster.

Cap has two comedy specials / albums: John Caparulo: Meet Cap and John Caparulo: Come Inside Me. He released Caplets, a brand-new set of comedy every 30 days that were distributed on Hulu, JohnCaparulo.com, and YouTube.

After working worldwide for 20+ years, Cap settled down in Las Vegas and performed nearly 500 shows of John Caparulo's Mad Cap Comedy. Cap adapted to the recent restrictions with Un-Capped Comedy, a monthly livestream show where the live audience picks the topics for the comedian to discuss onstage. Now Cap is taking Un-Capped Comedy on the road and letting audiences across the United States choose the direction of every performance.

