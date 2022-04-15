Jamie Lissow Comes to Comedy Works South Next Week

Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow is currently a weekly guest on the #1 rated late night talk show, Gutfeld! on Fox. Jamie has appeared on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, Gotham Live, Star Search, and his own half hour Comedy Central special.

Jamie is best known for his role in the current Netflix Original Series Real Rob, alongside SNL alums Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald and David Spade; a show Jamie co-wrote and co-produced.

Jamie recently wrapped his first movie, Daddy Daughter Trip, where he appears alongside John Cleese, Rob Schneider and Micheal Bublé - a movie he co-wrote and produced.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Jamie Lissow will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, April 21 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday, April 22 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, April 23 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $24.00

