Jake Johannsen Comes to Comedy Works Landmark in June

Performances run June 1-3.

Jake Johannsen Comes to Comedy Works Landmark in June

A self-confessed raconteur of weird stories, it is no wonder that Jake Johannsen is one of David Letterman’s favorite comics. With over forty-six Letterman appearances under his belt (not to mention a handful of Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Politically Incorrect gigs) Jake is no stranger to late night television. His late-night presence landed him his very own HBO comedy special, This’ll Take About An Hour, which received incredible reviews, strong ratings, and a Cable Ace Award nomination for Best Writing in an Entertainment Special. People Magazine rated the special as one of the “ten best television shows of the year,” and TV Guide named it one of the “50 Funniest Moments of TV.”

Jake’s bizarre take on life and his uniquely intelligent style have made him a regular at comedy clubs all over the country and a former host of Comedy Central’s Two Drink Minimum. His comedy special entitled I Love You aired on Netflix and Showtime. Currently you hear Jake on his podcasts at jakethis.com.

 Jake Johannsen will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, June 1 / 7:30 PM / $18.00

Friday, June 2 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Saturday, June 3 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

 

 




