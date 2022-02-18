Jack Daniel's Sweepstakes 2022 Pass Offered for All Boulder Theater, Fox Theatre Shows

Make it count with Jack Daniel's. Starting Friday, February 18, you have 2 weeks 2 enter 2 win 2 tickets 2 all Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre events for the rest of the year, including all Fox 30th Anniversary shows.

Go to www.jackdaniels.com/jackz2 to enter and find the official rules. Drink Responsibly. JD Distillery, TN Whiskey.

You must be at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of the United States residing in Colorado to participate. Sweepstakes void wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

Jack Daniel's and Z2 Entertainment announce the return of their joint ticket sweepstakes. This year, entrants are given 2 WEEKS 2 WIN 2 TICKETS 2 ALL 2022 events at the Fox Theatre and Boulder Theater, including all Fox Theatre 30th Anniversary shows to MAKE IT COUNT in 2022.

The sweepstakes starts on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 12:01am MST and ends on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:59pm MST.

The winner will receive a pass that gets themselves and a guest into all events at the Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre in the months of April 2022 through December 2022 in addition to guest passes to the Fox Theatre's 30th Anniversary shows occurring before April 2022:

Saturday, March 5

G. Love & The Juice with Ron Artis II

Sunday, March 6

George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk perform The Meters

**The pass will not apply to events produced by companies other than Z2. Seats are not guaranteed and sold-out seated shows allow for standing room only. Winner will have to check in at the box office with a valid 21+ photo ID to exchange for tickets. Winner's guest must be 21+. Tickets are not transferable or valid for sale.

Tickets available online at bouldertheater.com.